Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RHHBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen lowered shares of Roche from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lowered shares of Roche from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Roche from CHF 328 to CHF 329 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Roche from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.75.

Roche Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Roche stock opened at $40.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.11. Roche has a 12-month low of $37.88 and a 12-month high of $53.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roche

Roche Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Roche in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 455.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 8.7% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Roche during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roche during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

