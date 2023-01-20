RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RTL Group Stock Performance

RTL Group stock opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. RTL Group has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $5.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.73.

About RTL Group

(Get Rating)

RTL Group SA, an entertainment company, operates television (TV) channels and radio stations, and provides streaming services in Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The RTL Deutschland segment operates RTL, Vox, Super RTL, Toggo Plus, NTV, Nitro, Vox Up, and RTL Up free-to-air channels; RTL Crime, RTL Passion, RTL Living, GEO Television, and Now! thematic pay channels; and RTL Zwei, an equity participation in the free-to-air channel.

