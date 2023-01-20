Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RUPRF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Rupert Resources from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Rupert Resources from C$6.25 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Rupert Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of RUPRF opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. Rupert Resources has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $5.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average is $3.20.

About Rupert Resources

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

