Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target Cut to C$37.50

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2023

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMFGet Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$37.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RUSMF. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Russel Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Russel Metals from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Russel Metals Price Performance

RUSMF opened at $23.35 on Thursday. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $28.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average of $20.86.

About Russel Metals

(Get Rating)

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

See Also

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.