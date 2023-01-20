Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target Cut to C$37.50

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$37.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RUSMF. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Russel Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Russel Metals from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.
Russel Metals Price Performance
RUSMF opened at $23.35 on Thursday. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $28.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average of $20.86.
About Russel Metals
Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.
