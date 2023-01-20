Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Lowered to C$37.50 at Scotiabank

Russel Metals (TSE:RUSGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$37.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Russel Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities lowered shares of Russel Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$37.64.

Shares of RUS stock opened at C$29.44 on Thursday. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of C$23.80 and a 12 month high of C$36.15. The stock has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.90.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUSGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.14 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Russel Metals will post 3.1500001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 23.07%.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

