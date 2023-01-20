Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 4.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 5.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 69.0% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 53.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $92.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.45. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $125.75.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.85%. On average, analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ryanair from €14.50 ($15.76) to €16.00 ($17.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Liberum Capital cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.79.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

