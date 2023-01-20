S4 Capital’s (SFOR) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their add rating on shares of S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.78) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

S4 Capital Price Performance

Shares of LON SFOR opened at GBX 214.50 ($2.62) on Thursday. S4 Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 110.39 ($1.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 564 ($6.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 193.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 172.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion and a PE ratio of -21.20.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

