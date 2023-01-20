Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Salesforce from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $190.08.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $146.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.20. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $234.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.41 billion, a PE ratio of 522.89, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,186 shares of company stock valued at $25,244,867 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 792.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,993 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 23,969 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 25,155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

