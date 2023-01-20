Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Given New €21.20 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €18.60 ($20.22) to €21.20 ($23.04) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Salzgitter from €30.00 ($32.61) to €34.00 ($36.96) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Salzgitter from €31.50 ($34.24) to €32.90 ($35.76) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Salzgitter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.34.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Salzgitter Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SZGPY opened at $3.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.16.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.