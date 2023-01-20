Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sanjit Biswas Sells 17,336 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 17,336 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $214,619.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,002.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Tuesday, January 17th, Sanjit Biswas sold 48,923 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $604,199.05.

On Thursday, January 12th, Sanjit Biswas sold 23,095 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $263,744.90.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Sanjit Biswas sold 23,866 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $273,265.70.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of IOT stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.68. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $25.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion and a PE ratio of -11.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 75.47%. The business had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.64 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Samsara in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Samsara in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Samsara in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Samsara in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Samsara in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 43.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IOT shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Samsara to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Samsara in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.