Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $228,373.86 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider John Bicket sold 18,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $228,373.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,250.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, John Bicket sold 48,976 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $604,853.60.

On Thursday, January 12th, John Bicket sold 23,002 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $262,682.84.

On Tuesday, January 10th, John Bicket sold 23,877 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $273,391.65.

Samsara Trading Down 1.5 %

IOT stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $25.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average is $12.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 75.47%. The company had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.64 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canal Insurance CO lifted its stake in Samsara by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Samsara by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Samsara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Samsara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Samsara in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 43.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Samsara in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Samsara to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

About Samsara



Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Further Reading

