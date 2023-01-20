Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 1,203 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EW. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.68.

Shares of EW opened at $78.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.63. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $131.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $460,393.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,282,926.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $460,393.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,926.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,800 shares of company stock worth $6,933,324 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

