Sandy Spring Bank Acquires Shares of 26,454 Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLS. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Telos during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Telos by 119.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Telos during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Telos by 212.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Telos in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telos alerts:

Telos Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TLS opened at $4.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.99 million, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.63. Telos Co. has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $14.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Telos ( NASDAQ:TLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.93 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 17.16%. As a group, analysts expect that Telos Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Telos from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley cut Telos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Telos to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Northland Securities cut Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Telos to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Telos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.