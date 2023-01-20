Sandy Spring Bank Buys 500 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 344.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $135.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.94. The firm has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.06 and a beta of 0.72. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $329.49.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $557.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.81 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SNOW. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.67.

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

