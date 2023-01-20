Sandy Spring Bank Buys 5,637 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Get Rating) by 323.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPMB. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 345.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPMB stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.16.

