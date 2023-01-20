Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 14.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,565 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 512.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,949,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,364 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,127 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 93.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,005,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,919,000 after acquiring an additional 969,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,655,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,704,000 after acquiring an additional 875,954 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $68.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.16. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.40.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.64.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

