Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. BCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,897,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,323,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,167,000 after acquiring an additional 73,393 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 322.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 79,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,710,000 after acquiring an additional 60,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60,572 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $244.89 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $265.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $248.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.23.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

