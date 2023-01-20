Sandy Spring Bank Decreases Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 57.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 76.5% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,288,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,485 shares of company stock worth $14,105,670. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $184.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $194.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.71.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.