Sandy Spring Bank Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.0% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BSV opened at $76.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.73. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $80.36.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.