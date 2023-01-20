Sandy Spring Bank Grows Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 358.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTD stock opened at $44.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.94. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $86.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,213.00, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.78.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $394.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.29 million. Research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

TTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Trade Desk to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Trade Desk to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

