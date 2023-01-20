Sandy Spring Bank Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $116.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.28. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

