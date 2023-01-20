Sandy Spring Bank Grows Stake in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $346,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth $540,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,085,000 after purchasing an additional 30,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at $19,155,000.

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA NANR opened at $56.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.75 and its 200 day moving average is $52.40. SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.96.

