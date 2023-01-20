Sandy Spring Bank Grows Stock Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XT opened at $50.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.96. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $62.23.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

