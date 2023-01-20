Sandy Spring Bank Has $119,000 Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4,290.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Linde by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth $6,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $344.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.69.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $324.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $159.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $330.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.86. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $347.60.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 61.90%.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

