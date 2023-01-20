Sandy Spring Bank Has $147,000 Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 58.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Shopify were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 961.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 57,045,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,782,089,000 after purchasing an additional 51,672,341 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 1,007.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,560,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $736,038,000 after acquiring an additional 21,433,161 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Shopify by 1,170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,450,000 after acquiring an additional 14,493,237 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $438,508,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 1,097.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,319,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $38.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.93. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $108.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Shopify from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Shopify from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.