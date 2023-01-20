Sandy Spring Bank Has $156,000 Stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,820 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 76.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068,034 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $7,346,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 65.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,384,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,754 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 852.5% during the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,487,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1,528.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,163,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,961 shares during the last quarter. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 132,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $568,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,768,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,458,091.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have bought 1,040,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,304 over the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $16.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.38.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $423.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.96 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.