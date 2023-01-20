Sandy Spring Bank Has $243,000 Position in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its position in shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Capital Bancorp were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Capital Bancorp by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Capital Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CBNK opened at $22.86 on Friday. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $27.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.83 and its 200-day moving average is $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $320.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Capital Bancorp Announces Dividend

Capital Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CBNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $43.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is 8.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on CBNK shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Capital Bancorp to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Capital Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Capital Bancorp Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

