Sandy Spring Bank Reduces Position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,174 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $40.89 on Friday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $33.73 and a twelve month high of $54.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.49.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

