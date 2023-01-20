Sandy Spring Bank Sells 1,000 Shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the third quarter worth $250,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $802,000.

Get Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Stock Up 1.9 %

TMV opened at $106.05 on Friday. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $58.20 and a 12 month high of $183.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.76.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.