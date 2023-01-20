Sandy Spring Bank Sells 140 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 95.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Stock Down 1.2 %

GIS stock opened at $77.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.34. The stock has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $734,602.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,625.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $734,602.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,625.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,076,630 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. StockNews.com downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

About General Mills



General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.



