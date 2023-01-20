Sandy Spring Bank Sells 200 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10,533.3% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $96.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.63. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.09 and a fifty-two week high of $105.31.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.