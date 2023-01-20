Sandy Spring Bank Sells 3,393 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,393 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EGBN. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,708,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,453,000 after purchasing an additional 77,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,458,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,186,000 after purchasing an additional 67,255 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $46.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.90. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $62.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.03 and a 200 day moving average of $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $89.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.60 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 12.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.