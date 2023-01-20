Sandy Spring Bank Sells 340 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 183.6% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in General Electric by 37.5% during the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 3.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 72,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in General Electric by 0.7% during the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 144,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,944,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.42.

General Electric Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE GE opened at $76.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. General Electric has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $81.18. The company has a market cap of $83.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.16 and its 200 day moving average is $75.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.