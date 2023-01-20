Sandy Spring Bank Sells 470 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,303 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 59,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in THOR Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 722,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in THOR Industries by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in THOR Industries by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 35,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in THOR Industries by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

THO stock opened at $86.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.50. THOR Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.26 and a fifty-two week high of $100.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

A number of research firms have commented on THO. Citigroup upped their price target on THOR Industries to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Argus lowered THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners lowered their price target on THOR Industries to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on THOR Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, THOR Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

