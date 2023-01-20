Sandy Spring Bank Sells 500 Shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its holdings in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Capital Bancorp worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in Capital Bancorp by 194.6% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 111,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 73,386 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Capital Bancorp by 12.0% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 280,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Capital Bancorp by 22.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 15,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Capital Bancorp by 33.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Capital Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Capital Bancorp to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Capital Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ CBNK opened at $22.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.95. The stock has a market cap of $320.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.55. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $27.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $43.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 million. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 20.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 8.03%.

About Capital Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.