Sandy Spring Bank Sells 524 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,319.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 710.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 585.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 2.2 %

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $51.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.02 and a 200 day moving average of $35.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 71.79% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $218.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.90 million. On average, analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WPM shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.86.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

