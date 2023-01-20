Sandy Spring Bank Sells 65 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 236.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

ROP stock opened at $432.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $488.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $435.74 and a 200-day moving average of $412.93.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.43.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

