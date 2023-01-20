Sandy Spring Bank Sells 75 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Vertical Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $220.99 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $247.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.60 and a 200 day moving average of $207.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

