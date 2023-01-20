Sandy Spring Bank Trims Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Moody’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 6.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCO stock opened at $312.96 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $354.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $292.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.16). Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.41%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Moody’s from $284.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Moody’s from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.47.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

