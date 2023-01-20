Sandy Spring Bank Trims Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,080,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,438,000 after acquiring an additional 273,480 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,469,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,475,000 after acquiring an additional 303,774 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,161,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,260,000 after acquiring an additional 707,233 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,893,000 after acquiring an additional 361,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,631,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,891,000 after acquiring an additional 204,748 shares in the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on WPM. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.86.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

NYSE WPM opened at $44.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.50. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $51.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.36.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $218.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.90 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 71.79% and a return on equity of 8.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.