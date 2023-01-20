Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) a $23.00 Price Target

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) received a $23.00 price target from investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 19.07% from the company’s previous close.

INTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Intel to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. KGI Securities upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Intel Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $28.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $117.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. Intel has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $54.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

