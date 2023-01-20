Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) CFO Kurt Adzema Sells 15,482 Shares

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $949,046.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,251,216.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $59.66 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $69.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.74 and its 200-day moving average is $53.49.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SANM. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sanmina by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 3.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 76.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 7.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Sidoti raised shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Sanmina to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sanmina to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

