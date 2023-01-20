Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) CFO Kurt Adzema Sells 15,482 Shares

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $949,046.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,251,216.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:SANM opened at $59.66 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $69.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.74 and its 200-day moving average is $53.49.
Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Sidoti raised shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Sanmina to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sanmina to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.
