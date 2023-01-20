Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAIC. Jefferies Financial Group cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Science Applications International Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $100.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $117.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science Applications International

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,035,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,971,000 after purchasing an additional 825,670 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,321,000 after purchasing an additional 491,167 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 613,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,125,000 after purchasing an additional 192,918 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,064,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 376.8% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 142,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 112,777 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

