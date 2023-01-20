Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.71.

Several research firms have issued reports on STNG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 497.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 216,002 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 179,838 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,266,000. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,158,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,539,000. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

NYSE STNG opened at $49.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $57.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.50.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.48. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $456.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 7.97%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

