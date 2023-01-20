Scotiabank Cuts MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target to C$22.00

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James cut MEG Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MEG Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.71.

MEGEF opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average is $13.42. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $19.90.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

