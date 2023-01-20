Scotiabank Initiates Coverage on Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Stock analysts at Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OKTA. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Okta from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Okta from $117.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Okta from $98.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.35.

Okta Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $67.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.58 and its 200 day moving average is $71.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.05. Okta has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $210.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.25. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. The firm had revenue of $481.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.62 million. On average, research analysts predict that Okta will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $168,794.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,536,558.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $920,530.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $168,794.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,536,558.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,679 shares of company stock worth $1,726,103 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $710,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $790,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 3,773.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 522,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,699,000 after acquiring an additional 508,959 shares in the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

