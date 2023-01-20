Scotiabank Lowers First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target to C$36.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Rowe lowered their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.79.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FQVLF opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.43. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $37.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.92.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

