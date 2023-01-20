Scotiabank Lowers Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target to C$18.00

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on FRHLF. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average of $11.35. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0672 per share. This represents a yield of 6.93%. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

