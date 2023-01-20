Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) PT Raised to C$10.50 at CIBC

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Secure Energy Services Price Performance

SECYF opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.90. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $5.93.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

