Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA) Coverage Initiated at Northland Securities

Equities research analysts at Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 42.41% from the company’s current price.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Selina Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock.

Selina Hospitality Price Performance

SLNA stock opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. Selina Hospitality has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $49.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.28.

About Selina Hospitality

Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company to address the needs of travelers. Its portfolio includes approximately 163 destinations opened or secured across 25 countries across 6 continents. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

